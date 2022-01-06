ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus pandemic staffing shortages have hit Amego Inc., a city-based organization that helps people living with autism and other developmental disabilities, forcing temporary closures of its adult center-based services.
“This time around, we closed our adult center-based services the week before Christmas, the week between Christmas and New Year’s, and we extended it into this week,” said John Randall, Amego president and CEO.
Randall said Thursday the same services would be closed next week as well.
“Our program models run from center-based early intervention and home services to 80 congregate care settings for both children and adults,” he said. “We also have two adult day programs and a Chapter 766 School, and COVID has impacted all of these services in different ways.”
Of the challenges that Amego has faced as a result of COVID, Randall said the biggest issue has been their staffing ratios.
“The biggest challenge for us and for the field right now is definitely the staffing crisis,” Randall said. “Every industry has been hit with a staffing crisis, but when we’re short on staff, our clients still have the same needs, so we need to maintain high staffing ratios.”
To work through this staffing shortage, Randall said communication between the frontline workers and the families and stake holders has been vital.
“To date, we haven’t had to consolidate any group homes,” Randall explained.
Amego has also adjusted its schooling model to avoid large gatherings, as those living in their family home still physically attend school, while those in residential programs are currently following a hybridized model of learning.
“Given the nature of our service, we have to be in close contact with the people we support and being able to do that and do it safely has been challenging, so we rely on a large supply on protective equipment and good social distancing when we can,” Randall said.
Randall said Amego will also continue to evaluate COVID numbers and make changes as necessary.
“We let the data drive what we do,” Randall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.