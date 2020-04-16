ATTLEBORO — People staying home because of the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a sharp downturn in crime, according to city police statistics.
Crime declined 28 percent from March 17 through April 14 compared to same period last year.
“I would attribute it to what’s going on right now,” police department crime analyst Anthony Stevens said Thursday.
Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on March 10, schools were closed a week later and residents were advised to stay home.
Before the state of emergency took effect, property crimes were up about 8 percent, Stevens said. But in the past four weeks, property crimes have decreased 7.7 percent, and violent crimes have declined 3.8 percent, he said.
However, Stevens said there has been an uptick in the number of work-related assaults and arguments between customers in grocery stores.
There have been reports of altercations in stores between people arguing over personal space and obeying social-distancing rules.
“Some people are on edge,” Stevens said. “Some people feel their personal space has been violated.”
Over the past month, there have also been fewer car accidents and drunken driving arrests as people largely stay home from work and avoid social gatherings.
Car accidents have declined by more than half, dropping from 113 to 51 from the same period last year.
Drunken driving arrests declined from four to one in the same period.
Comparing small statistical samples can make it difficult to spot overall trends or draw concrete conclusions in single categories of crime, Stevens said.
The statistics show there have been fewer assaults, break-ins into buildings, larcenies and disturbances.
However, before the virus crisis, Stevens said, shoplifting was headed for a 70 percent increase over last year.
In recent weeks, he added, there has been an increase in commercial break-ins and the number of car break-ins has doubled.
Many of the break-ins have been attributed to teenagers and have occurred late at night or early morning, Stevens said.
Confirming the fears of advocates fighting domestic violence, the number of domestic abuse calls rose from 44 to 56 — or 27 percent — when compared to the same period last year.
Individual reports indicate the problems are due to financial pressures from the loss of wages, Stevens said.
Families and children stuck at home from school are under stress because of the pandemic and cannot travel places, according to Stevens.
“There is the added stress of being cooped up together,” he said.
