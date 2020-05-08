NORTON -- A popular convenience store/gas station on the Norton/Mansfield line has closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
Cumberland Farms at 246 Mansfield Ave. (Route 140) in Norton, which is near the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, closed Friday afternoon, the convenience store chain announced Friday.
"One of Cumberland Farms (employees) has informed us that they have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)," Cumberland Farms said in a statement. "We are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials."
The store closed at 1:15 p.m. Friday to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew.
It is expected the store will reopen in the next week.
"We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time," Cumberland Farms said.
All employees that work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow guidelines recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support," the company said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.