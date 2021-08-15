The state’s tax-free weekend brought area shoppers to not only the large chain stores, such as Best Buy and the Raymour & Flanigan Outlet, but also to main street businesses where foot traffic was steady — and gratefully appreciated — throughout Saturday and Sunday.
Compared to a year ago, when the smaller, locally-owned business were financially hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic, the welcome sight of customers within the respective stores could not be underestimated.
Attleboro Jewelers was one such business.
“We are so happy to see the friendly faces of our customers again,” said owner Nancy Young, as she and the other employees were kept busy throughout Saturday morning. “It seems like old times. There’s such positive energy in here.”
Many of Attleboro Jewelers’ clients were couples returning for their wedding rings after their nuptials were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Young noted that while many male customers were buying birthday and anniversary presents, other people were buying “a little bit of everything.”
One customer, Karen Bonneville of Attleboro, was utilizing the store’s specialties in creating custom-made pieces.
And as it turned out, timing was everything for Bonneville. The tax-free weekend helped her to remember a task she wanted to complete weeks ago — creating a necklace using her grandmother’s wedding ring, to which Bonneville planned to add her grandparents’ respective birthstones.
“It’s working out terrific,” Bonneville said. “I like supporting local businesses, too. That’s really an important thing to me.”
Another instance of the tax-free weekend’s impeccable timing for another consumer came at Sirois Bicycle Shop in North Attleboro, where Debbie Ober of Wrentham was eager to buy a Liv Rove E+ electric bicycle.
Without the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax on items under $2,500, Ober saved $150 on her purchase.
“That is absolutely a big help,” Ober said.
Ober’s tax-free weekend plans did not end at the locally-owned bicycle store, however.
“I’m going to do my whole Christmas shopping today,” she said. “I think (the tax-free holiday) is great.”
From a business standpoint, co-owner Bob Sirois was equally pleased with the tax-free weekend.
“It’s a good idea — it generates sales,” he said. “People that weren’t interested in bikes become interested to save money (during the weekend).”
Chain stores were bustling with customers eager to save money throughout the weekend as well.
John and Gail Lynch of Hope, R.I., purchased a microwave oven at the Best Buy in Seekonk on Saturday morning, not long after the store opened.
Prior to that, the Lynches had purchased 10 bags of water softener pellets, each weighing 40 lbs., totaling $66.
“We take advantage of it. I think people would be silly not to,” Gail Lynch said. “Every little bit helps.”
Sunday afternoon saw a busy Best Buy in North Attleboro as well. Not only were there savings of $49.99 and $81 on a 65-inch Samsung Crystal UHD TV and a 48-inch LG OLED TV, respectively, but several customers were milling through the home appliances section of the store, where a savings of $44.99 could be had on a basic Maytag washing machine.
Across the street at the Raymour & Flanigan Outlet, Darly Saint Fort, who recently moved to Attleboro from Easton with her 12-year-old daughter Rainne and 15-year-old son Darren, was able to save $112.50 on a sofa and loveseat, which were part of a five-piece living room set.
Saint Fort had not remembered Aug. 14 and 15 were the tax-free holiday until she received an email subscription notification from the store.
“I figured this was a great time to buy furniture,” she said, adding, “I’m a little relieved. I could use (the money I saved) for something else.”
Katrina and Edward Cox of Pawtucket, R.I. saved $51 on their new sofa chaise.
“I just found out (about the tax-free weekend),” Katrina Cox said. “We were thinking of getting a couch, and it just worked out in our favor.”
