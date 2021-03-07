CVS stores in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Plainville and Wrentham have been added to one in Seekonk giving COVID-19 vaccines.
Although appointments are filled for now at all its Massachusetts stores giving the shots, CVS says more openings are expected.
Residents are advised to visit the CVS website to check on vaccine availability and to book an appointment.
The website says availability of the vaccines can change quickly.
“We’ll add more as they become available,” CVS said of appointments and vaccines.
CVS has all three vaccines, including the newest from Johnson & Johnson that doesn’t require a second shot and which it just received a shipment of 200,000 doses.
Those eligible for a vaccine in Massachusetts are residents age 65 or older; teachers K-12, daycare and preschool workers, and staff; those at least 16 with two or more certain medical conditions; qualifying health care workers and first responders; and residents and staff of long-term care, congregate care, and low-income and affordable senior housing.
Previously, the only area CVS that had been giving vaccines was the Seekonk store on Newman Avenue (Route 152).
The store was among 18 in Massachusetts and over 300 in 11 states that began giving the shots in February.
CVS is now offering shots in 17 states, including R.I.
The national pharmacy company is based in Woonsocket, R.I.
