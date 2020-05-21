WRENTHAM -- CVS Health is opening 12 new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites Friday at pharmacies across Massachusetts, including the one at 652 South St. (Route 1A) at Wampum Corner.
The sites will utilize self-swab tests that won’t require people to leave their vehicles. No testing will be done in stores. The tests are done under the supervision of a CVS employee and results are usually available in three days. Preregistration is required at cvs.com, the company said.
The Rhode Island-based company opened nine such sites in Massachusetts earlier this month but none were in The Sun Chronicle area. CVS plans to open 1,000 sites across the nation by the end of the month.
Other sites opening Friday are in Chelsea, Falmouth, Haverhill, New Bedford, Salem, Shrewsbury, Southwick, Waltham, Winchendon and two in Holbrook.
