SEEKONK -- CVS will start offering COVID-19 vaccinations at more than 300 stores in 11 states next week, including one in Seekonk, the pharmacy company announced Tuesday.
CVS said it will begin scheduling appointments online Tuesday, Feb. 9, with plans to begin vaccinations Thursday, Feb. 11.
The company said it will follow each state’s eligibility guidelines. Massachusetts and Rhode Island are vaccinating frontline health care workers, nursing home residents, emergency responders and some high-risk inmates, and most recently began inoculations for adults 75 years and older.
The program will initially get 250,000 doses through the federal government, and the goal is to expand it when more supply becomes available.
"Our presence in communities across the country makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner," CVS President and CEO Karen Lynch said in a statement. "This is particularly true for underserved communities, which have been a focus for us throughout the pandemic."
More than 90,000 health care professionals including pharmacists, licensed pharmacy technicians, and nurses will participate in the vaccination effort, giving CVS Pharmacy the capacity to eventually administer 20 million to 25 million shots per month.
Four CVS locations in Rhode Island and 18 in Massachusetts will be part of the initial rollout. The one in Seekonk, on Newman Avenue (Route 152), is the only one announced for The Sun Chronicle area so far.
Other Massachusetts locations include Boston, Braintree, Randolph, Weymouth and Worcester.
The national chain is based in Woonsocket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.