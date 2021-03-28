REHOBOTH — Students in grades 6-11 in the Dighton-Rehoboth school district will return to full in-person learning April 28, the superintendent says.
Superintendent Anthony Azar earlier this month said the district would be following the guidance of state education officials and bringing back students in pre-K though grade 4 full-time five days a week starting April 5, followed by a phased approach to bringing back other grades.
Fifth-graders, who are considered middle schoolers in the district, will return on April 7, he said, as will seniors at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School and “high needs” programs in grades 6-12.
Until they return to full in-person class time, the grades will stay in the hybrid model they have maintained since classes resumed in January.
In a letter to parents dated March 26, Azar confirmed that students in grades 6-11 would start back for in-person instruction April 28.
However, the letter noted that “remote instruction will be delivered five full days to all students enrolled in the remote program.” That’s an option allowed by the state for the remainder of the school year. And classes in grades 5-12 will continue simultaneous broadcasting to continue to reach students in the remote program.
“There will continue to be a heavy emphasis on technology in order to reach all students,” the letter said.
Azar has told parents the district will be using the 3-foot rule for social distancing, under state guidance, rather than 6 feet.
In his latest letter, he reminded parents that children must wear masks and will not be able to share materials.
The schools will focus on students’ “emotional well-being” and partnerships with families as they move back to in-person instruction, the letter said.
“Instruction during the final months will prepare our students with the skills needed to begin next year comfortable and ready to learn,” Azar said.
The district schools have been operating in hybrid mode since late January after reopening to fully remote learning in the fall.
