The nearly 200 graduates of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School gathered on the football field late Saturday afternoon for what their class president Holly Masciarelli called “a bittersweet day” at the school’s 60th commencement ceremony.
Sitting in several rows of socially-distant folding chairs in front of the bleachers while their family members sat in similar seating arrangements behind them, several graduates loosened their emerald-green graduation gowns in the afternoon heat while waiting patiently for the moment they could receive their diplomas in person.
“Our class has seen it all,” Masciarelli said. “From a three-year budget crisis to a global pandemic, we truly have gone through thick and thin together.”
As Masciarelli acknowledged that some of her classmates had said that their senior year was “ruined” due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent shutdown, she admitted to agreeing with this belief “on the surface.”
However, Masciarelli was quick to motivate the graduates to shift their attention to a more positive note.
“Dig deeper and you will see that we had a pretty amazing run here at D-R,” she said. “In the face of our loss, I encourage you all to look back and admire all of the memories we made that will last a lifetime… we have done it all, and we have done it together.”
Masciarelli was joined by classmate Talia Vicente, who organized the high school’s canned food drive to benefit the Rehoboth and Dighton food pantries in November 2019.
“As a group, we’ve been through a lot,” Vicente said. “More than anything else, the lesson we learned is that as separate individuals, we are, at most, highly effective. But together, we are able to combine our talents into a powerful arsenal of educational excellence, athletic achievement and community spirit.”
While salutatorian Richard Curtis humbly admitted he did not feel he had the “authority” to give advice to his classmates, he did share the most important lesson that he learned during his high school tenure: To respect others for who they were, no matter how clichéd this lesson sounded.
“It shows people that you recognize them as the distinguished human beings that they are, and that you regard them as your equal,” Curtis elaborated. “And in turn, they will treat you as theirs, also.”
In her honor essay, Alyson Rego recalled a line of dialogue from the series finale of the NBC sitcom, “The Office,” in which the Andy Bernard character says, “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you actually left them.”
“Maybe this will be just ‘the good old days,’” Rego said, recalling various aspects of her classmates’ time in high school, such as staying up until sunrise with their best friends and Friday night football games.
But the future is still ahead of them, Rego pointed out.
“We have an incredible opportunity ahead of us. We can be anything we want to be…greatness from Dighton-Rehoboth will not be remembered by grades, money, ‘likes,’ or popularity, but by our friendships and relationships.”
In various ways, school committee chairman Thomas O’Connor, principal Dr. John Gould, and Superintendent Anthony Azar commended the graduates on their achievements and perseverance as a class.
“You have distinguished yourselves in realizing that we are in this together,” Gould said.
Valedictorian Emerson Maccarone reminded her classmates that, as she discovered for herself, the personal “highs” in life would not have been possible without the “lows.”
“We made highs out of the lows,” Maccarone said. “This graduation today, though not how we expected, is even more meaningful. Together, we made the struggles beautiful.”
