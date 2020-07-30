Area high school graduations will be wrapping up in the coming days, months after they would normally have taken place.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School’s graduation is Saturday, Mansfield High’s commencement is Sunday, and Bishop Feehan’s will be held Wednesday.
The graduations are about two months later than usual. They were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be conducted under strict guidelines set down by the state.
All three will be held outdoors with safety measures including mandatory masks and social distancing.
King Philip, Norton, Tri-County and Seekonk high schools held their graduations last weekend.
Many high schools have also held drive-thru and virtual graduations.
Dighton-Rehoboth
Dighton-Rehoboth’s graduation is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday on the school football field, with a Sunday rain date.
Each family will have an 8-by-6-foot area marked for them, with 6 feet separating each family.
Seniors and attendees are reminded there should be no physical contact, including hugs, handshakes and high-fives, and no gathering in groups on the site.
Mansfield
Mansfield High School’s graduation is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday on Alumni Field on the school grounds.
Mansfield’s graduation is usually held at the Xfinity Center in town, and school officials had looked into that venue.
“The program is shortened from our regular lineup” as far as speeches, following state guidelines, Principal Mary Watkins said, adding a virtual graduation rehearsal video and slideshow were sent to all graduates.
Parents and graduates will sit together in family units at 6-foot distances from other families.
The 200 seniors had received their diplomas at a drive-through ceremony June 7 at the high school.
Bishop Feehan
Bishop Feehan’s graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday in McGrath Stadium on campus. The rain date is Thursday.
Seating for the graduates and their families will be in pods of five that will be 6 feet apart on the field. Each pod will have a bag containing water, honor cords, keepsake graduation tickets for keepsake, and programs, school President Tim Sullivan said.
North TV will record the ceremony but will not broadcast it live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.