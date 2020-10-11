REHOBOTH — Students in the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District are slated to partly return to the classroom starting this week.
School administration, in collaboration with the school committee and the Phase IV Superintendent Advisory Committee, have announced plans to begin a hybrid model Tuesday, with kindergarten, first grade, and grades 5 and 6 and 9 and 12 reporting for in-person learning.
Then, Monday, Oct. 19, grades 2 to 4, grades 7 and 8 and grades 10 and 11 will return to classrooms.
Friday is a professional development day for teachers and there will be no school.
“Our attendance for both remote and in-person learning has been in the mid to high 90s and it has been clear that our remote model has worked well when compared to last year’s remote model,” Superintendent Anthony Azar said.
A back-to-school transition plan also outlines health and safety requirements and strategies to support students.
Students began learning from home when the new school year kicked off Sept. 18.
The D-R school district joined Mansfield and King Philip students in kicking off the school year by learning at home, with all the districts planning a switch to partial in-school instruction in the fall.
Mansfield and King Philip students begin returning Thursday.
Most area school systems started in mid-September with a hybrid program.
For more information, visit www.drregional.org.
