REHOBOTH -- Students in the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District will join Mansfield and King Philip Regional students in kicking off the school year by learning at home, with a planned switch to partial in-school instruction in the fall.
School is set to start Friday, Sept. 18.
"The plan describes an initial remote learning model to begin the school year with a phased plan to transition to hybrid learning beginning in October," Superintendent Anthony Azar said.
Most area school systems are starting in mid-September with a hybrid program of in-school and remote at-home education.
A Back-to-School Transition Plan that outlines the start of the 2020-2021 school year also outlines health and safety requirements, strategies to support students, and professional learning for staff.
The district is committed to ensuring all students have access to technology, including WIFI, school officials said.
A Phase 4 Planning Committee comprised of teachers, administrators, support staff, parents, community members, and school committee members developed the plan.
"School will begin for students in a remote model with goals for transitioning to hybrid learning and ultimately in-person learning as conditions allow," Azar said. "As we plan to return in the fall, we will continue to emphasize health and safety of our students, families and staff. As we have seen in the phased opening of our state, this same approach was successfully applied by the district as we reopened our school and district offices in July. Applying this approach in the fall will be essential to ensuring a successful reopening."
For more information, visit www.drregional.org.
