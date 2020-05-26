NORTON
As everyone knows, it’s been a hairy situation for the last 10 weeks with coronavirus shutting down the state, nation and world.
The dictionary defines a hairy situation as one that’s “exciting, worrying, and somewhat frightening.”
Coronavirus has been all of those and more, with the emphasis on frightening.
Many, mostly the elderly, have died and been sickened since mid-March by the highly contagious disease.
But it finally seems to be loosening its grip.
The number of new deaths and cases has fallen for four consecutive weeks.
In week six, there were 1,170 deaths and 16,976 cases.
Last week, week 10, those numbers fell to 599 deaths and 6,789 cases.
As a result, Gov. Charlie Baker allowed barbershops and hair salons to open on Monday, though most didn’t because it was Memorial Day.
Not all opened on Tuesday either, but one that enthusiastically flung open its doors was Danny’s Barbershop on Old Colony Road in Norton.
And it was most definitely a hairy situation there, as in “exciting” and as in real hair.
Scissors were snipping, trimmers were buzzing and the floor was littered with, you guessed it — hair, a big backlog of hair, weeks and weeks worth, owner Danny Farrier said.
Farrier, who’s done business at 420 B Old Colony Road, right at the Attleboro line, for nine years, said he and his team of four barbers expected to do at least 80 haircuts on Tuesday.
He didn’t pause for a second when a reporter came in to see what was going on in the barbering business.
He was too busy.
And it looks like he’s going to get a lot busier.
Another 400 haircuts are already booked for the coming days, Farrier said.
Talk about a hairy situation.
But that doesn’t bother Farrier or any of the other barbers.
“I was ready for this a long time ago,” Farrier said. “I’m excited to see everyone.”
All the barbers are eager to start making money again, especially Farrier. He said he spent $80,000 remodeling his shop just before the virus closed him down.
“It’s been a tough time,” he said.
Precautions to protect clients and barbers are now being taken.
Farrier bought 100 new capes so that each client gets a clean one.
Barber chairs are 12 1/2 feet apart.
Masks and gloves are worn, barbering implements are sanitized and each barber had to go through a special coronavirus training session to ensure the safety of clients, Farrier said.
For the moment, appointments must be made to comply with government regulations. But on a positive note, appointments mean minimal, if any, waiting.
