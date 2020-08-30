After weeks of being bombarded with attack ads, witnessing social media strife and sifting through a laundry list of candidate names both famous and obscure, voters in this area will finally get to make their choices on Tuesday.
And then they’ll do it all again in November.
An unusually busy, and remarkably contentious, primary election season will wrap up as voters across the state choose Democratic and Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate, while residents of the 4th Congressional District, which encompasses The Sun Chronicle’s circulation area, pick candidates for the House and, even more locally, citizens will chose hopefuls for a state representative seat for North Attleboro and parts of Mansfield and Attleboro, which is open for the first time in decades and Democrats will choose a challenger for House incumbent from Norfolk.
U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy, D-Brookline, is challenging incumbent Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., for the Democratic nomination. The race has grown increasingly pugnacious in the closing weeks, with Kennedy and Markey taking an overtly personal tone in their ads and statements. On the Republican side, Shiva Ayyadurai and Kevin O’Connor are running for the right to challenge the winning Democrat.
In the U.S. House race, the scrum of candidates has been whittled down somewhat but there are still seven Democrats seeking to replace Kennedy as the area’s congressman. They are Jake Auchincloss, Becky Grossman, Alan Khazei, Ihssane Leckey, Natalia Linos, Jesse Mermell and Benjamin Sigel, most of whom reside in the northern part of the district. (The name of Christopher Zannetos, who has dropped out of the race, will still appear on local ballots.)
If anything, this Democratic contest has grown even more testy than the Senate race, as the House hopefuls — most of whom identify as progressives — have sought to break out of the pack.
The most recent controversy saw several candidates pile on to allegedly disparaging remarks reportedly made online by Dennis Naughton, head of the Foxboro Democratic Town Committee. Naughton, a veteran Democratic activist, who has said he respects all the candidates and apologized for any offense given, recently endorsed Mermell, who has sought to distance herself from his remarks.
Julie Hall, a former Attleboro city councilor, and Dighton resident David Rosa are seeking the Republican nomination for the House seat.
In a more sedate contest, Adam Scanlon and Patrick Reynolds, both 24, are running for the chance to replace a veteran lawmaker. State Rep. Elizabeth “Betty” Poirier, R-North Attleboro, announced in March she would not seek another term on Beacon Hill. Poirier first entered the Legislature in 1999, stepping in for her husband, who took a job at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro after holding the seat since 1977.
Both Reynolds and Scanlon got into politics as teenagers. (They were a year apart at North Attleboro High.) Scanlon, a former member of the town’s school committee, is currently on the town council. Reynolds served as a member of the board of selectmen under the town’s old form of government. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they have mostly had to confine their campaigning to social media, piling up lists of endorsements and engaging in one debate on North TV’s cable channel. Each has emphasized his experience in town government as a plus.
(North TV won’t be sponsoring it’s traditional pre-election rally this year. Executive Director Peter Gay says he hopes to bring it back for the town elections in the spring.)
The winner on Tuesday will face North Attleboro Town Councilor Mike Lennox in the general election on Nov. 3. Lennox is unopposed on the Republican side.
Hunter Cohen of Wrentham and Brian Hamlin of Plainville are seeking the Democratic House nomination in the 9th Norfolk District.
The winner there will challenge state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk.
There is also a raft of county offices on the ballot in Norfolk and Bristol County towns in the area.
For those who have not voted early or voted by mail, polls on Tuesday will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. by state law. And this year there are new poll locations in Attleboro, North Attleboro and Rehoboth.
