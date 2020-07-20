NORTH ATTLEBORO — The designation that makes the town eligible for some elusive infrastructure grants is a welcome one, officials say.
But it wasn’t easy to get.
Marie Clarner, chairwoman of the planning board, said Friday she had been working for some time with Lyle Pirnie, the town’s economic development coordinator, on a time-consuming effort to earn the town the designation of a Housing Choice Community from the state office of Housing and Community Development.
“We were just about done with some of the preliminary information and COVID-19 hit,” she said.
The pandemic closed town hall and forced her to work remotely. Fortunately, she said, the state extended its deadline for the application and staff at the agency were very helpful.
“There was a lot of phone and online work,” she said. “We got a lot of help from a lot of places.”
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced last Thursday that the town was one of eight communities to be newly accorded the Housing Choice designation. North Attleboro joins a total of 74 communities — out of a total of 351 cities and towns in the commonwealth — to achieve the designation.
“We are eligible to apply for some significant — in this day and age — grant money that the state makes available to towns with this designation,” Clarner said.
The town had to meet certain criteria for the approval, including demonstrating it had permits for at least 300 new housing units over the past five years, had an expedited permitting process and met deadlines for approving subdivisions, as well as completing certain planning and training requirements.
Jennifer Maddox, undersecretary of the Department of Housing and Community Development, told the town in a letter announcing the designation that, “it qualifies the town to apply for an exclusive capital grant program for up to $250,000 in funding.”
In addition, the town gets special consideration in nine other state grant programs including MassWorks, Complete Streets and Green Communities funding.
The Baker administration initiated the program in 2017 to increase available housing in the state.
