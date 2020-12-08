ATTLEBORO — The city’s public schools got hit with 42 coronavirus cases last week but will remain in the hybrid learning model for now.
Those cases were seven more than the previous two weeks combined. Those two weeks do not include the week of Thanksgiving, which was a three-day week for schools.
However, none of the 33 new cases among students and nine cases among staff were transmitted in school, according to the school department’s weekly coronavirus report, published Monday.
In addition, school Superintendent David Sawyer told the school committee during its meeting this week that there were an additional 15 cases on Monday, which will be reported on Dec. 14.
Nonetheless, the committee rejected a motion by member Rob Geddes to push the schools to all remote learning temporarily starting on that date.
The vote was 6-3 against.
School board Chairman Steve Withers argued against the motion, noting that there are two reasons to go to remote learning.
The first is because the virus has made the schools unsafe from a health standpoint and the second is that the virus has made the hybrid model — in which students are in school for two days and home for three — untenable because too many staff members are ill or under quarantine.
He said neither of those situations have been reached to this point.
However, Withers said parents should be prepared for the possibility that at some point one or more schools could go remote with one or two days notice. That recently happened at Brennan Middle School where there was a shortage of teachers because of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, a number of teachers argued during the open forum segment of the meeting that the stress of the hybrid model and growing number of coronavirus cases among teachers and students make now the time to go remote.
Some said it was flat out unsafe for them to teach in person.
There were 19 cases for the week ending Nov. 13 and 16 for the week ending Nov. 20. which means 67 percent of all 114 cases recorded since school opened on Sept. 14 have occurred in the last month.
Those 114 cases equal about 1.7 percent of the entire school population of about 6,700 students and staff members.
In addition, there have been 721 “close contacts,” 624 among students and 97 among staff, which is about 10.7 percent of the population.
Close contacts are required to stay home for as many as 14 days.
The increasing numbers come as the city, region and state report record numbers of new cases.
For the week ending Dec. 5 the state recorded 28,150 confirmed cases, which is 11,174 more than the previous high of 16,976 recorded for the week ending April 25.
The 10-community Sun Chronicle area recorded more than 500 cases a week for the past two weeks, which is also a record.
And for the third consecutive week, Attleboro recorded more than 100 new cases, which is a first.
The total over those three weeks for Attleboro is 415, which is 26 percent of all the city’s 1,560 cases since the pandemic began in March.
