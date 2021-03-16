REHOBOTH -- Local elementary school students will be heading back to class full-time next month and seniors at Dighton-Rehboth Regional high will be doing the same soon after, the superintendent has announced.
In a letter to parents dated Monday, Superintendent Anthony Azar said the district will be following the guidance of state education officials and bringing back K-4 students full-time five days a week starting April 5, followed by a phased approach to bringing back other grades.
Fifth-graders, who are considered middle schoolers in the district, will return on April 7, he said.
"We are extremely excited to announce that we will be offering a full time, in-person instruction five days per week for our 12th grade students beginning on Wednesday, April 7,” Azar added.
The letter does not say when the other high school grades would return. The district did not respond to requests for additional information.
Middle schoolers in grades 6-8 are scheduled to return to classroom instruction by April 28, the letter says.
Azar told parents that each school in the district has a committee “that will be meeting very soon to discuss the specifics of how the guidance for in-person learning will impact each building.”
He said the district will be using the 3-foot rule for social distancing, under state guidance, rather than 6 feet.
The district schools have been operating in hybrid mode since late January after reopening to fully remote learning. Azar notes that, for this school year only, parents may opt to continue fully remote learning.
In the letter, Azar said parents will soon be getting a survey that “will confirm your choice of learning model for your child (in person or remote) and confirm bus transportation.”
