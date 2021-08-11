REHOBOTH — A Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee member who came under fire for comments comparing potential government coronavirus restrictions to aspects of the Holocaust won’t be apologizing or resigning.
She made that clear at a meeting Tuesday night.
Katie Ferreira-Aubin did say, however, that she “learned a lesson.”
Meanwhile, Chairman Aaron Morse said he consulted with the committee’s lawyer who told him that Ferreira-Aubin’s comments were nothing the committee “needed to deal with.”
“The statements made by her are her own and don’t reflect on the committee,” Morse said the attorney told him. “She didn’t recommend that we do anything further.”
The committee did, however, discuss the issue and allowed the public to comment.
In her statement, Ferreira-Aubin described herself as a “new politician” and said she won’t “make the same mistake twice.”
She was elected for the first time in April.
“Did I learn a lesson? One thousand percent,” Ferreira-Aubin said. “Will I ever do anything like that again? No.”
Ferreira-Aubin then told the audience what it apparently wanted to hear.
“I will not apologize and I will not resign,” she continued. “So I just want everyone to know that I have learned and I will move forward… I have learned a lesson and I will not make the same mistake twice.”
Those in attendance gave her a loud round of applause and cheered her for those words.
Not everyone was pleased though.
Some members of the public continued to chastise her for the comments she posted on the social media platform Tik Tok. They compared “vaccine passports” to the numbers tattooed on the arms of Nazi death camp inmates during World War II.
The Nazis slaughtered 6 million Jews and others such as homosexuals and Gypsies in gas chambers at Auschwitz, Treblinka and other camps located in Poland.
“Vaccine passports” are among potential restrictions the government could impose to prove a person has been vaccinated if, for example, he or she wants to enter schools or fly on a plane.
So far, few if any such restrictions exist.
Some accused Ferreira-Aubin of making other insensitive remarks about gender identity and racial issues.
One woman characterized her comments as “ignorant and indefensible” and asked the committee to censure her.
The crowd booed the request.
The committee has no protocols for censure and Rehoboth, Ferreira-Aubin’s hometown, has no protocols to recall an elected official.
Another woman said the new school board member has not learned anything.
“The fact you refuse to apologize tells me you have learned nothing, nothing….” she told Ferreira-Aubin.
And a third, who had relatives killed in the Holocaust, pleaded for an apology.
“It is my deep, deep, sense of grief about what happened to my family that I would ask you to reconsider saying I’m sorry,” she said.
First Amendment
Others defended Ferreira-Aubin.
One man said the committee was wasting time trying to “coerce” an apology out of a member for “exercising her First Amendment rights.”
“We think you are wasting the time of this committee,” he said.
David Rosa, a past candidate for the 4th Congressional District, spoke in Ferreira-Aubin’s defense.
He said he didn’t want to see “any elected official muzzled.”
“The offending remarks have been addressed,” Rosa said. “I think there’s a pound of flesh some people should be satisfied with.”
An ex-member of the U.S. Army who was once stationed in Germany said sometimes tough talk is justified.
He said he and fellow soldiers once visited Dachau where the Nazis sent political prisoners.
When they arrived there was a “palpable sense of evil,” in the place, he said.
“If we don’t remember what happened there, it will happen again and again…” he said.
To ward off “incipient medical tyranny” sometimes takes harsh measures, he said.
“If we have to compare it to the Holocaust, let’s do that.”
Ferreira-Aubin has defended her use of the Holocaust to make her point.
In previous comments she said that extreme examples to illustrate a point helps draw attention to her issue, government overreach with regard to the use of face masks, “vaccine passports” or vaccination mandates.
Masks have been required by the government in certain situations, but vaccinations have not.
However, some colleges have made them a requirement for students before they are allowed to return to campus in the fall.
Ferreira-Aubin stated her position in a TV interview last month.
“When you explain things in that extreme, it does get people’s attention to kind of say, ‘OK, maybe our freedoms are being taken away right now,’” she told WJAR-TV in Providence.
