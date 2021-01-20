REHOBOTH -- After backing off plans to return to hybrid learning following winter break, Dighton-Rehoboth Regional Schools will try once more, starting on Thursday.
The regional school system announced on Jan. 8 it would stay with fully remote learning due to a high level of COVID-19 infections in its member towns.
"Over the past weeks, district staff has been monitoring data and working closely with local boards of health to make decisions in the best interest of students and staff," Superintendent Anthony Azar said in a letter to parents on Tuesday.
Azar said the current rate of positive testing is above 13 percent, but not the dramatic increase officials had feared.
"Based on this data, we are maintaining our scheduled return date of Jan. 21 for hybrid learning," Azar said. Cohort B, the section of students due to resume in-person learning, will return on Thursday and Friday.
Azar added that "the precautions and practiced protocols in place in our schools have resulted in minimal transmission of COVID-19 in school buildings."
Most cases have been from outside a school setting, he said.
Data is now available via a link on the school website, drregional.org, updated on Fridays.
The schools are currently working on the implementation of a rapid testing program for students and staff through a grant from the state.
Consent forms will be sent via email soon.
