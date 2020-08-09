MANSFIELD -- A glittering array of chrome lined the field of the Mansfield Municipal Airport on Saturday during the 5th annual Vintage Motorcycle Classic Car Show, hosted by the Rotary Club of Mansfield and sponsored by HR Knowledge of Mansfield.
Plenty of room allowed for social distancing, even as car and motorcycle enthusiasts admired the spotless vintage British cars and European motorcycles spanning the decades -- including three from a collector that dated to the early 20th century.
These particular models -- a 1902 Clement Gladiator, a 1914 BSA, and a 1924 Douglas 24SW -- drew a crowd of observers as the owner, Mark Turkington of Bolton, Conn., demonstrated the small but powerful motors of the machines that resembled mere bicycles at a passing glance, until one looked more closely.
One of the spectators in awe of these machines was Bill Craig of Norton who had his cell phone camera ready to relay the sound and vision to his son-in-law who was unable to attend the event.
Craig was amazed at the ingenuity of inventors during an era when computer-designed creations were as yet unheard of.
“Somebody sat down with a piece of paper and a pencil and designed that,” Craig said. “I think it's a wonderful history to see what we could actually build, to see what people can do if given the chance to open their mind.”
Adjacent to the motorcycles, nearly two dozen cars were parked in two prominent rows. While many of them were Austin Healeys, there were also some MGs of varying colors and model years, mixed with a yellow 1982 Citroen and a green 1963 Austin Mini, among others.
A particular centerpiece of the show was a black 1967 Austin Healey 3000, which belonged to former Mansfield Rotary president Manny Cunard who died in 2017.
Cunard's beloved Austin Healey was fully restored after his death with the help of members of the Rotary, the British Motor Club of New England, and the Austin-Healey Club of New England.
Donna Cunard was among the guests at the event, many of whom admired her late husband's car, which Cunard called “special” to her.
“I enjoy coming to these events, to see all the special people that made that dream (of restoring the car) come true,” Cunard said.
The car and motorcycle show also caught the attention of husband and wife Sean Litchman and Jacqueline Toomey of Norton who happened to be driving by and made a spur-of-the-moment visit.
Toomey was amazed by the Austin Mini and the chance to see a car with its steering wheel on the right side, as is the design of many European cars.
The MG's also had a special place in Toomey's heart, as her father owned a white one from 1951.
“I think (the car and motorcycle show) is great,” Toomey said. “And it's a great thing to do with the social distancing, and seeing the vintage cars and enjoying the beautiful weather. They've got a good selection to look at.”
