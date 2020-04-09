Litter is a chronic problem.
Why people like to throw their trash on the street or on other people’s property is hard to figure, but now there’s a new kind, personal protective equipment, or PPE as it’s known from sea to shining sea.
PPE includes latex or plastic gloves and various kinds of face masks people use to protect themselves from the dreaded coronavirus sweeping the land, and unfortunately some of that PPE will probably turn up in those seas.
PPE is being found on sidewalks and streets and in parking lots just a rivulet away from the nearest storm drain, sewer and river — and its growing presence is making some people mad.
A local woman contacted The Sun Chronicle complaining about the problem.
“I just returned from a quick shopping trip to a North Attleboro shopping center on Route 1 to buy some necessities and walking back and forth to my car, it quickly became obvious that we have a new problem in this time of pandemic,” she said. “With all the talk about climate change, recycling, and using reusable shopping bags, I was shocked to see disposable rubber gloves strewn about. It really is disgusting and maddening at the same time.”
She sent photos of gloves scattered on the ground at the shopping plaza that includes the Dollar Tree and Raymour and Flanigan stores.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said he’s noticed the litter, too.
“I’ve personally seen it and it’s very disappointing,” he said in an emailed message on Thursday.
Heroux said it not only mars the landscape but it could make people sick, especially those who have to clean it up.
“There is absolutely no excuse for it,” he said. “(It) ignores the whole concept of cross-contamination.”
If someone is caught, they can be fined for littering, the mayor said.
But he’s hoping they just won’t do it and he appealed to their conscience.
“Doing something like that is very selfish and it basically says that whoever did it cares more about their own convenience than the health and safety of other people,” Heroux said.
