ATTLEBORO — Attleboro police responded to fewer physical domestic assaults but demand for abuse counseling services was up sharply during the year of the pandemic.
Police responded to 134 physical domestic assaults in 2020, a 10 percent drop from the 149 reported in 2019.
The decline was the fifth consecutive annual drop in domestic assault and battery calls reported to police after a high of 205 in 2016, according to police department statistics.
However, police responded to more calls for people arguing. There were 712 domestic disturbance calls last year, up from 673 in 2019, or a 5.7 percent increase, statistics say.
The non-violent episodes accounted for over 80 percent of all domestic disturbances.
“If there is a silver lining in this is that the actual physical assaults were down,” Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The calls closely followed the trajectory of the pandemic, Heagney said.
Most of the overall calls came in during the first three months of the pandemic during the state’s stay-at-home orders and again during the fall during the second surge, he said.
The police chief and social service officials attributed the increase to financial pressures due to job losses and staying home during the state of emergency declared by the governor.
Alcohol consumption, which increased during the pandemic, was also a factor, they said.
In addition, people with mental illness and substance abuse issues found their conditions aggravated by all those factors and the forced isolation during the pandemic, officials said.
“It’s just a really difficult time for people,” said Marcia Szymanski, executive director of New Hope Inc., a non-profit support organization for victims of domestic abuse.
North Attleboro and Norton police departments also reported declines in domestic abuse.
In North Attleboro, calls for domestic disturbances dropped to 317 in 2020 from 331 in 2019.
Police Chief John Reilly said he did not want to speculate on the reasons for the decline but said the number of calls was roughly the same.
Norton reported 102 domestic assaults in 2020, down from 119 in 2019. Like Reilly, Norton Lt. Todd Jackson said the figures were relatively unchanged.
But while police report a decline in physical assaults, demand for services offered by New Hope skyrocketed.
Between July 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020, New Hope’s domestic abuse hotline received 822 calls, a 48 percent increase over the same period in 2019.
In addition, demand for counseling services offered by the organization was up about 41 percent.
“We’re just struggling to keep up with the demand,” Szymanski said.
Although physical domestic assaults declined, Szymanski said there are many reasons why victims do not report abuse during the pandemic or any other time.
“One thing is that they may not be able to report it if they are kept home with an abuser monitoring all their phone calls,” Szymanski said.
Many victims are financially dependent on their abusers and would have no place to go if it was reported, she said.
Also, Szymanski said, many victims may fear getting other government services involved in cases where children are exposed to the abuse, ans still others have immigration issues to consider.
Most of the calls to New Hope came after pandemic restrictions loosened, Szymanski said, likely because victims stuck home with their abusers could finally report it and get help.
Victims could still obtain restraining orders against their abusers but courts have had to operate with reduced staff and a mix of in-person and virtual hearings because of health restrictions.
Szymanski said New Hope has advocates in eight courts in the state, including Attleboro and Taunton. Advocates have not always been able to help victims in Attleboro District Court because the building is smaller than other courthouses and occupancy has been limited during the pandemic, she said.
In addition, some women may not be able to use the virtual technology courts have been using because they are either home with their abuser or lack the skills to use the technology.
“I’m not blaming the courts. They are doing the best they can. These are challenging times for all of us,” Szymanski said.
