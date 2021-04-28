ATTLEBORO — Those who want to schedule an appointment for a coronavirus vaccination at the city’s clinic at LaSalette Shrine on Monday should use only the state’s vaxfinder.mass.gov website or dial 2-1-1, Mayor Paul Heroux said Wednesday.
The shrine is hosting the clinic, but is not otherwise involved and should not be contacted about appointments, he said.
Shrine officials have received a number of calls about the clinic.
“A shrine representative called and requested that individuals do not call the shrine asking about the clinic appointments,” Heroux said.
The mayor said more clinics will be held at the shrine after the first one on Monday, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“As additional clinics are scheduled, people will receive notification about appointments,” he said. “Walk-in appointments are not currently accepted.”
The clinic on Monday is scheduled to provide 300 inoculations and will be especially helpful for those who do not have transportation to other vaccination sites, the mayor said.
The Moderna vaccine will be administered and anyone from the age of 18 and up is eligible. A second shot is required four weeks later.
“The importance of this clinic cannot be understated,” he said in a previous statement. “First, it is critically important that everyone gets vaccinated. The vaccines are safe and effective. Second, having a clinic in Attleboro allows for easier access to people who have transportation challenges.”
Those with questions should call the Attleboro Health Department COVID hotline at 508-223-2222 ext. 3908 or ext. 3241 to speak to a Health Department staff member.
They may also consult the City of Attleboro Alert Homepage which is found at the top of the city’s website, www.cityofattleboro.us
