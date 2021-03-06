The first call came during Easter dinner.
Dorothy McBride had fallen, her son Tom McBride was told, and was taken to the hospital. That morning her family had gathered outside Madonna Manor to bring a glimpse of joy to their matriarch, locked inside the North Attleboro nursing home as the coronavirus pandemic raged across the state.
Dorothy, 89, had dementia and the phone calls offered as a substitute for visits proved difficult.
But the next day they would learn Dorothy tested positive for the virus.
The two weeks after saw many calls with little information, and a feeling of helplessness without the ability to see Dorothy themselves.
When she entered hospice, the family of more than 50 gathered via Zoom to sit “with” her in the only way they could.
“Everyone was stunned. That was your goodbye,” Tom said.
The next day his daughter and niece asked if they could call “Grammie” again. There was about an hour delay, but eventually a nurse started the call.
This one was more lighthearted, Tom said, full of laughter and stories of good times.
Then a nurse suddenly stepped into view, and quietly informed them that while they were talking around her, Dorothy had died.
“Spiritually, it gives you something,” Tom said.
She died on April 27.
Dorothy led her family both with a gentle heart and an iron fist, Tom said.
She grew up in Dorchester before she married at 18 and had seven children of her own — six girls and one boy.
After her youngest started school, Dorothy went back to work, advancing through managerial positions at Zayre Department Store for 25 years.
When her own mother entered a nursing home, Tom said Dorothy brought her a home-cooked meal every day, and later she became the sole caretaker of her husband Edward, who had Alzheimer’s disease.
Her children tried to uphold that legacy, bringing Dorothy home from Madonna Manor every holiday and taking her out for Chinese food on her birthday.
There, she marveled in her surroundings.
“She couldn’t believe this was her family,” Tom said. “This is what she created.”
During one of their last visits, about a month before the lockdown, Tom said his mother suddenly remembered his name for the first time in years.
“Tommy? That is your name, right?” she asked.
“What’s sad is she had seven children, 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, yet she died alone,” Tom said. “And so many people have that same story. That’s what’s sad. You just didn’t know what was going on, and it was eating us alive.”
