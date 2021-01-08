Dighton-Rehoboth Regional Schools will stick to remote learning through at least Jan. 20, the superintendent announced on Friday.
Anthony Azar, in a letter to parents, said the schools were acting on the advice of health boards in Rehoboth and Dighton, where COVID-19 positivity rates are now 19 above 10% — 13.25% and 12.03% respectively.
“Due to a combination of factors including community spread, staffing shortages, and the importance of mitigating a potential surge, Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District will be reverting to the model used to begin the school year,” Azar wrote.
“We are optimistic that the projected surge will be mitigated by our decision and that we can return to hybrid learning on Thursday, Jan. 21,” the superintendent said.
After returning from the Christmas vacation in distance learning mode last week, D-R schools had planned to convert to in-person learning this coming Monday, Azar had told parents.
Instead, he said, “schools will continue remote learning with the exception of high needs programs. High needs programs will report to school buildings for in-person learning.”
Transportation will be provided for students in those programs, Azar said..
As to when schools began in the fall, students assigned to self-contained classrooms and the preschool program will have the option to attend, the superintendent said.
“Understanding that information changes daily, we will continue to keep our school community informed as we receive guidance and new data from the Commonwealth and our local Boards of Health,” Azar said.
