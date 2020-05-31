As is the case throughout much of the country, drive-ins regionally are making a comeback as people seek a safe outlet for entertainment after months confined to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.
The new pop-up drive-in at Patriot Place in Foxboro on Saturday became one of those venues, attracting families like Rob and Lorin Bradley of Foxboro and their three children, Gavin, 9; Kaylynn, 11; Brynn, 4; as well as their black Labrador retriever Kendall to the event.
Theirs was among the 140 cars lined up 6 feet apart in the Patriot Place parking Foxboro for the sold-out show “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark” put on by the Showcase Cinemas de Lux in partnership with Patriot Place.
“We are very excited. It gave us something to look forward to and get out of the house. We have never done a drive-in movie as a family,” Lorin Bradley said as the family pulled up to a spot in front of the movie screen.
Her husband said the last time he went to a drive-in was in the ‘90s to watch a Star Wars movie.
While drive-ins may be nostalgic for some, for others like the Bradley’s daughter Kaylynn, it was a new experience and she was very excited at the prospect of seeing a movie outside after not being able to go inside a theater for months. And because popcorn was available, too.
“I get to eat popcorn again tonight and I am excited,” she said.
Her younger brother Gavin said: “I really like movies and adventure and I’m really excited about this.”
Concessions for the movie which started at dusk, about 8:45 p.m., were offered on a pre-order basis with curbside pick-up via the Showcase Cinemas app.
All proceeds from the $20 per carload for the first show will benefit the Foxboro Food Pantry.
Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place said the idea of creating a drive-in was developed as the marketing team looked for ways to use the numerous parking areas once they were allowed to start welcoming guests back to the property.
“We saw how traditional drive-in theaters in other parts of the country were positioning themselves as outdoor entertainment venues where physical distancing and minimal personal interaction could succeed and we knew we had the right infrastructure in terms of adequate space,” Earley said.
He said the Patriot Place wanted to make sure it could provide one of the first family-friendly events once restrictions started being lifted at the state level. Earley said being able to donate all revenues from the first event to the Foxboro Food Pantry just made it event more of a community event.
It served as a great escape for Julie and Jeff Frias of Seekonk who were the first in line at 7 p.m. waiting for the gate to open a half-hour later.
The couple said they were extremely excited about watching the original Indiana Jones feature in a drive-in movie setting.
“It’s definitely cool coming to watch Patriots games up here all the time at the stadium, but this event gives us a different perspective,” Julie Frias said.
Her husband said the event gave him a means to getting out after staying quarantined at home.
Though much Frias’ junior, 12-year-old Tenney Bluman whole-heartedly agreed with the sentiment.
“Since we have been quarantined and there is not much to do and being bored, that we get to do a big event like this is very fun,” said the sixth grader from Brookline who attended the movie with her parents and two of her siblings.
Both John Defina of Waltham and his son Ryan, 11, were looking forward to the experience as a nice change of pace from the day-to-day grind of keeping isolated with schools and activities sidelined due to the coronavirus.
“I am pretty excited because we have not been able to do movie theaters and everything,” Ryan said.
Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing for Showcase Cinemas, said the company is working toward reopening indoor theaters soon, working with the state and guidance from CDC.
As the very first step, this drive-in is a way to see their customers and bring back movie going, he said.
“We are super excited that we are doing this at Patriot Place and the tickets are sold out within 24 hours and as we see the cars are all lined up and people are ordering, pre-ordering the concession items,” Malinowski said.
According to Malinowski, the Showcase Cinemas started drive-ins back in the 1930s. Its first drive-in was the Sunrise drive-in on Long Island in 1938, then through the ‘40s ‘50s and 60’s they had drive-ins all over the country. The cinemas in Revere and in Dedham were drive-ins back in the day before they made them into the multiplex.
“It’s great as we come back the first step is the drive-in because it was what we did for many years,” said Malinowski.
Patriot Place had organized outdoor movies on a small scale in the Enel Plaza outside of Gillette Stadium each summer for the past few years, but Earley said they have never had an event on this scale at Patriot Place.
“We would learn a lot from the first event which will help guide us for the remaining public events through June,” Earley said.
And it’s proving a success.
Tickets are already sold out for the three movies scheduled through June 19.
For more information and upcoming events visit: showcasecinemas.com/showcase-drive-in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.