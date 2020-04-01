ATTLEBORO — A group of local officials have organized a “drive-through food drive” for the weekend to bolster supplies at local food pantries in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has put many out of work.
The drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the municipal parking lot behind the YMCA on Sanford Street, one of the organizers, former city councilor Heather Porreca, said.
Nonperishable items are needed including canned goods, rice, nuts, soups and stews, canned and boxed pasta, cereals, juice, lunchbox snacks, instant potatoes and personal care items.
Donors are asked to put food items in bags in the rear of their vehicles.
Volunteers wearing personal protective equipment will remove them as they drive through.
The drive, organized by Porreca, city councilors Jay DiLisio and Todd Kobus, state Sen. Paul Feeney D-Foxboro and state Rep. Jim Hawkins D-Attleboro, will benefit Hebron Food Pantry, St. Theresa’s Food Pantry and St. Joseph’s Food Cellar.
