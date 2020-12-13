ATTLEBORO — The community’s giving spirit filled the back of a Hebron Food Pantry truck with donations during Saturday morning’s “Home For The Holidays” drive-thru food drive, fulfilling the belief of one event organizer: “The people of Attleboro always show up when others are in need.”
Organizers Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, city councilors Jay DiLisio and Todd Kobus, and former city council vice president Heather Porreca were on hand to greet the steady stream of cars dropping off non-perishable food items in the YMCA parking lot.
The food donations will support the Hebron Food Pantry, along with St. Theresa’s Food Pantry, Murray Unitarian Universalist Food Pantry and St. Joseph’s Food Cellar.
There were more than two dozen cars in the first half-hour alone, with Feeney, Hawkins, DiLisio and Kobus greeting the drivers and collecting the food items as fast as the cars could pull in to the parking lot. Within an hour, more than 60 bags of donations had been collected.
And the entire back compartment of a Ford Expedition, belonging to Rose and Bill Larson of Attleboro, was packed with boxes and bags of food and other necessary items, including toiletries.
Yet the Larsons remained humble about their donation.
“They do great work at the Hebron Food Pantry,” Bill Larson said simply. “We just want to support them.”
Other volunteers for the event included Jill Taliaferro and her 14-year-old daughter Morgan, both of Attleboro, and Elise Tierney, who drove down from Somerville to assist her boyfriend and fellow volunteer Adam Tellier of Attleboro.
While Tierney and Tellier have been participating in this particular food drive since it began earlier in the year, it was the first time for Taliaferro who lifted bag after bag of donations while her daughter helped Tierney organize the items in the truck.
“It’s nice to be able to help each other out right now, because everyone’s struggling,” she said.
The state and city officials were also moved by the outpouring of support from the community.
“There’s a lot of food insecurity right now,” Feeney said. “To see so many people show up and donate fills me with a lot of pride.”
Kobus also wanted those in need to know that help was available.
“The thing we’re trying to make people understand is COVID-19 isn’t anyone’s fault,” he said. “If they need help, they should feel okay asking.”
