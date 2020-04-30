ATTLEBORO -- Past and present local officials will conduct their second drive-thru food drive on Saturday and Sunday at the Sanford Street municipal parking lot behind the YMCA.
Drop off nonperishable items between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on those days.
The event was organized by state Sen. Paul Feeney D-Foxboro, state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro and city councilors Jay DiLisio and Todd Kobus and former city council vice president Heather Porreca.
Growing demand at food pantries and growing unemployment have increased the need for donations.
Items collected will support Hebron Food Pantry, St. Theresa’s Food Pantry and St Joseph’s Food Cellar.
Precautions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus will be in place.
People are asked to have items in bags in the trunk of their vehicles.
Individuals dropping off items will not need to exit them.
Volunteers will be wearing personal protective equipment and all donations will be wiped down with disinfectant wipes as part of the sorting process.
Organizers are asking for nonperishable items such as soup, lunch box snacks, juice, cereal, canned or boxed pasta and personal care items.
