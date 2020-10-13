FOXBORO -- Gillette Stadium, which has seen its share of fall festivities, will host a different kind of celebration this holiday season.
The Magic of Lights drive-thru experience will feature displays using LED technology and digital animations, the stadium announced Tuesday. It's the first time the home of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution will host the mile-long display, which will be open Nov. 13 to Jan. 2.
Magic of Lights will run from dusk to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and dusk to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
It will feature a Blizzard Tunnel and displays including 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland and The Night Before Christmas.
Tickets go on sale Friday at MagicOfLights.com. "Early bird" tickets are $25 per vehicle and go on sale Oct. 16. It wasn't clear how long the offer would last, but once it ends, the price is $30 per vehicle in advance and $35 at the gate, more for buses and limos.
