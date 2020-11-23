ATTLEBORO
When the food pantry at St. Theresa’s St. Vincent dePaul parish lost both its supplier and main source of donations during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, one of its volunteers took to Facebook for help.
But she never imagined that in a year that sent everything from learning to working online, giving would go virtual, too.
Jennifer Vincent-Scott, whose father runs the South Attleboro pantry, posted to her profile and a few community pages several times over the last few months asking local residents to drop off supplies to help keep the pantry open.
When the pandemic shuttered the church doors, it also took the reliable donations of parishioners with it, she explained.
Not long after, the group was notified that their longtime supplier, Rhode Island Community Food Bank, would no longer service them because of the pandemic. They signed up with the Greater Boston Food Bank, but the organization required a site inspection — and the pandemic left the food bank short-staffed and backlogged.
St. Theresa’s suddenly had no outlet for ordering food except for scouring store shelves and placing online orders themselves. Their nearby sister pantry, St. Joseph’s Food Cellar in Attleboro, offered to share some of their monthly bulk order, but St. Theresa’s need quickly eclipsed what they could offer.
“You now had two weekly pantries sharing that one order,” Vincent-Scott said. “So we try not to take too much. Our priority is also to make sure (St. Joseph’s) doesn’t go without.”
And the need was, and is, growing given the way the pandemic has shaken the economy.
Last week, the pantry’s weekly distribution, which usually takes about an hour, took two hours to get through, Vincent-Scott said. The church has about 50 families registered for the pantry but that number ebbs and flows weekly, and they never turn anyone away.
“That’s how long our line has gotten,” she said.
So, she turned to Facebook for help.
Vincent-Scott said every time she posted, locals came through in a “big way.” But recently, many asked if she had an Amazon wish list for the pantry or if there was a way to deliver food online.
She drafted something quickly and posted it in the comments section.
Two days later there were already 10 packages of food at the church’s doors, with more on the way.
“I have to turn the alerts off because I keep getting alerts that something else was bought,” she said. “The response has been amazing.”
It’s also been convenient, for both her and donors.
In managing the pantry, her list of needed items constantly changes depending on unpredictable donations.
Working through Amazon allows Vincent-Scott to set suggested limits on how many of each item she needs, which the online seller adjusts in real time as items are bought. She can also add or adjust what’s needed as physical donations continue to come in, without posting several times on Facebook.
And donors can contribute to the food pantry from the comfort of their own home.
By Tuesday, the pantry had amassed online donations of everything from cereal, crackers and granola bars to canned vegetables, tuna and condiments.
On Wednesday, everything they received the day before went out to families during the weekly distribution.
Vincent-Scott said the community support feels even more significant when she considers how many families have been impacted by the pandemic in some way themselves.
“I’m just floored at the response I’m getting,” she said. “That people who are probably hurting themselves are going out of their way to drop off pasta and cereal for someone else — it means a lot.”
To view the pantry’s wish list, visit: www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/18OWKOEYIPUQ0 .
