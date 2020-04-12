There was a loss of traditional Easter egg hunts locally due to COVID-19 restrictions, but an idea from Attleboro resident Jennifer Mayer came to the rescue.
With less than a month before the Easter holiday, and the order of social distancing in full effect, Mayer began an online search for an alternative way to have an Easter egg hunt that would be fun yet safe for everyone.
Her answer came through Facebook, where she discovered that a group of people in Lincoln, Neb., were coloring pictures of Easter eggs and hanging them in their windows and on their doors.
This Facebook group, “The Great Lincoln Egg Hunt,” was just the inspiration Mayer needed.
“I created ‘The Great Attleboro Egg Hunt’ in the middle of the night,” Mayer said. “I added my Attleboro friends (to the Facebook group), and it just kept growing.”
The idea was to color in drawings of Easter egg templates that Mayer found online which could be displayed in Attleboro residents’ windows or on their front doors. Then, families would be able to spot them while driving around town or even while out for a walk.
This fun activity, which parents could do at home with their children — or by themselves, if they had no children but still wished to participate — caught on quickly and it was not long before numerous drawings of brightly-colored Easter eggs were popping up all over the city.
Organized by each of the five elementary school districts, the egg drawings could be seen on over 420 streets, some of which included local businesses or landmarks, such as Attleboro Healthcare and Briggs Pool.
“People were very receptive to the idea of coloring (the templates) and printing them out,” Mayer said. “Everyone just seemed to be having a great time with it.”
The first time Mayer drove by an Easter egg drawing, tears of gratitude and joy filled her eyes.
“I literally screamed, ‘There’s an egg!’” Mayer said.
The subsequent days and weeks held more excitement for Mayer as she saw other residents following her idea.
“It was heartwarming to see there were so many (drawings) around town,” Mayer said. “It was just amazing to see how well it was received. I couldn’t believe how many people were participating.”
To date, The Great Attleboro Egg Hunt group on the Facebook page that Mayer created has over 2,300 members.
One participant, Justin Johnson of Attleboro, had three egg drawings on his front door, with himself, his wife and 3-year-old daughter Lucy all displaying their artistic renderings.
“It’s been great,” Johnson said. “We’ve been taking Lucy around the neighborhood, and she spots (the drawings) and gets all excited.”
Johnson also appreciated the community effort that ensured Mayer’s idea took off.
“It’s the community trying to make the best of what we have right now,” Johnson said.
