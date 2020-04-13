NORFOLK
When it comes to social distancing at a church service, be careful not to cast the first stone.
On Easter Sunday, St. Jude’s Roman Catholic Parish held what it called a “Park and Pray” blessing service in the lot of the church at 86 Main St. that ensured those attending would not get too close to each other.
With the occupants of about 30 vehicles listening on their FM radios, the Rev. Steven Zukas delivered a benediction, including a sprinkling with holy water, to the faithful, who he noted remained in their cars.
However, evidently at least one passerby was concerned enough by the crowded parking lot to drop a dime on what appeared to be a violation of the state’s rules against large gatherings.
Norfolk Police confirmed that Sgt. Timothy Heinz went to the scene Sunday afternoon but determined that everyone was practicing social distancing and no violation had take place.
Earlier in the day, the parish had celebrated Easter Mass, streamed online and broadcast on local cable TV, and adhering to the Archdiocese of Boston’s limits on in-person attendance at services.
“If the police had arrived a little later, we would have been happy to sprinkle their cars as well,” Zukas said.
