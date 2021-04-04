ATTLEBORO — The sun had not yet broken the horizon on Sunday morning before a steady stream of cars began arriving at the Newell Shelter in Capron Park for the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative’s Easter sunrise service.
Keeping with social distancing requirements and wearing face masks, more than 50 people made room for one another within the shelter as the sky became brighter around the start of the service at 6 a.m.
This year’s Easter observance was only a few days shy of a full year since 2020, when the initial outbreak of COVID-19 forced the popular annual outdoor service to be canceled and the Rev. Bert Cote, chaplain for the AAIC, had to deliver his Easter sermon via an online stream.
During Sunday’s in-person Easter service, Cote happily anticipated the future, where the lessening of COVID-19 restrictions would allow parishioners to meet in church, in person, and even be able to actually hug each other.
Cote also drew a correlation between this happy milestone and the circular, non-linear timeline of the Gospel of Mark, which was part of the scripture readings during the 30-minute service.
Unlike the other three Gospels, the chapter of Mark ends with Jesus’ resurrection “because we’re going back to Galilee,” Cote said in his sermon.
This echoed the instructions of Jesus to his disciples of returning to Galilee and delivering the news of his resurrection, what Christians are also called to do, as Cote said, “over and over again.”
“We will be starting over,” Cote told the parishioners. “It’s circular — our lives are circular. Jesus said, ‘Go back to Galilee.’ We can go and help people in need.”
The ecumenical service included three other ordained ministers: Bishop William Stout, senior pastor at Living Word of Life Ministries; the Rev. Dr. Wayne Earl of Second Congregational Church and the Rev. Stuart Tucker of United Methodist Church. Music was provided by Dave Valerio, the music director of Central Congregational Church. Taryn Degon of the AAIC did the offertory prayer.
