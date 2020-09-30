ATTLEBORO -- Small businesses and entrepreneurs in financial turmoil due to the coronavirus pandemic have a new option for help.
South Eastern Economic Development Corporation (SEED), a non-profit created to assist small businesses and headquartered in Taunton, won a $3.6 million grant from the federal CARES Act Recovery Assistance Fund to support “the growth and development of entrepreneurs and small businesses” in Southeastern Massachusetts.
Counties covered by these funds include: Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk.
“These funds will enable SEED to provide critical gap financing to small businesses and entrepreneurs adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic across Massachusetts,” SEED Executive Director Susan Murray said in a press release.
She said the $3.6 million is in addition to a previous $3 million federal grant.
“With the increased funding, SEED will be instrumental in the stabilization and rebuilding of main street businesses which play a critical role in restoring the economic stability of our region,” Murray said. “Jobs will be retained and new opportunities created, goods and services will be available to underserved markets and economically distressed areas, and the tax basis of the Commonwealth will be sustained.”
SEED now has about $15.5 million available for small loans up to $250,000, she said.
Murray said SEED’s gap loans can be used to purchase real estate, make leasehold improvements, acquire machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, and for working capital.
The term is up to 10 years with the option for longer amortization depending on loan purpose.
Interest rates are competitive or below market for the level of risk and are currently between 5 percent and 6 percent.
For more information about SEED’s loan programs, and free entrepreneurial workshops, call 508-822-1020 or visit SEED at www.seedcorp.com
