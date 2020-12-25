ATTLEBORO — Eight of the 10 towns in the Sun Chronicle circulation area were in the state’s coronavirus red zone this week for the third consecutive week and the region as a whole was only 0.22 points away from all communities making the red zone.
It’s Attleboro’s sixth consecutive week in the red zone.
The city has been in the red zone nine of the last 11 weeks.
To be designated a red zone community, the zone of the highest incidence of the disease, a city or town must have an incidence rate at or above an average of 10 cases per day over a 14-day period per 100,000 people.
In addition, it must have a positive test rate for the disease of 5 percent.
All communities were well over the required incidence rate.
Eight were well over the required 5 percent positive test rate while two were on the edge.
Foxboro registered a positive test rate of 4.9 percent and Wrentham had a positive test rate of 4.88 percent leaving the 10-town region just shy of a red zone sweep.
Fewer new cases
The good news is that the number of new cases fell by 188 since the week ending Dec. 17 and a total of 220 over two weeks since the high of 914 for the week ending Dec. 10.
Over the two weeks that’s a drop of 24 percent.
Seven of the 10 towns recorded fewer cases than the week ending Dec. 17 including Attleboro which dropped from 203 to 161 this week for the week ending Dec. 24.
Foxboro, Seekonk and Wrentham recorded more cases.
Meanwhile the average incidence rate for all 10 communities declined from 60.17 to 54.75 and the average positive test percentage fell slightly from 8.42 to 8.24.
The 694 new cases this week bring the area’s total since the beginning of the pandemic in March to at least 7,566.
The count is likely higher because sometimes the count provided by the state’s Department of Public Health lags behind counts compiled by the towns.
There have been at least 193 coronavirus deaths it the 10 towns. That number equals 2.55 percent of cases.
Statewide the number of confirmed cases as of Thursday at 5 p.m. was 328,307. The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths was 11,706, a percentage of 3.56 percent.
The number of cases statewide declined slightly last week and are on track to do so again this week — so far.
The number of cases has surged over the last month reaching a high weekly total of 32,085 confirmed cases and 33,708 confirmed and probable cases for week ending Dec. 12.
For the week ending Dec. 19 the numbers were 32,031 and 33,545 respectively.
If the average daily number of cases remains steady the number of cases for the week ending today, Dec. 26, will be about 31,717.
For the week ending Dec. 12 the average number of new confirmed and probable cases per day was 4,815.
For the week ending Dec. 19 it was 4,792 and as of Thursday the average for the week ending today was 4,531.
