Elaine M. Courbron was born during the Great Depression in 1936, and she died from coronavirus on April 4 as the deadly pandemic swept into the state.
At 83, she was active and independent and left a legacy of love and laughter behind.
Her daughter-in-law Robin Courbron said, “Her kids (Jacqueline and Donald), were her world,” and that she loved to make people laugh.
“She told jokes all the time,” Robin said.
Elaine worked at the Robbins Co. in the customer service department for 28 years.
She was a generous person and a devout Catholic, Robin said.
Elaine served her community as a poll worker in Ward 5 and at the Larson Senior Center.
She was awarded the Our Lady of Good Counsel Medal from Bishop Daniel Cronin, the former bishop of the Fall River Diocese, for her work with the Girl Scouts.
But her family was first in her heart.
And like so many others she could not see them as she lay dying at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
The nurses were great, but the isolation from family was heartbreaking, Robin said.
“It was so hard,” she said.
