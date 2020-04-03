What if you called an election and nobody showed?
That's essentially what is happening Monday and Tuesday as the originally set dates for annual town elections in five Attleboro area communities have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
After getting state authorization, cities and towns are allowed to postpone their spring annual elections until as late as June 30, the end of the budget year.
The holders of all positions expiring on ballots will remain in office until as late as the end of June -- which would be two months longer than they were supposed to serve.
With the recommendation of social distancing, the new law also provides for two alternatives to voting in person. Any person taking precautions related to the coronavirus can vote by absentee ballot, and voters can cast ballots early by mail.
The switch in election dates is requiring several more steps and more of a workload on already stretched staffs, town clerks say.
Besides having to broadly publicize the postponements and new election dates by reposting and re-advertising, town clerks have to hold new voter registration drives and deadlines and line up and train poll workers. Election workers in many communities are older and more susceptible to the virus. They may be reluctant to work the polls if the virus is still circulating, officials say.
Rehoboth is posting the notice on its website, sending e-notifications to all website subscribers and posting copies around town, including in its three precincts, according to Rehoboth Town Clerk Laura Schwall
The law does allow communities to reuse election materials, including official and absentee ballots that had already been printed.
"The state is allowing us to use these ballots to save expenses on reprinting," Norton Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said.
In Plainville and Wrentham, selectmen have voted to postpone their elections which were supposed to be held Monday to dates that have yet to be scheduled.
In Plainville, there will be two contests; two-way races for seats on the board of selectmen and planning board. Christopher Desprez and incumbent Stanley Widak, who has been filling a one-year unexpired term, will be vying for a full, three-year selectman term.
Desprez is also running for planning board, and will face opposition from board member Michael Czarnowski for the five-year seat.
In Wrentham, races for board of selectmen and housing authority will face voters.
Former selectman Charles Kennedy, who decided not to run for a third three-year term two years ago, will face off against political newcomer Robert Morrison. There is only one seat on the board of selectmen up for grabs this year, that of Gerard Nolan, who opted to not run for another term.
And for a five-year housing authority seat, incumbent Alan Richard will square off against Ann Smith.
The third local election initially slated for Monday, in Seekonk, has been postponed to June 30.
The election will be quite busy, with three-way races for town clerk and two seats on the board of selectmen.
In a rare race, Town Clerk Florice Craig will face opposition from Sandra Escaler and Bryan Mulvey for a second three-year term.
Selectmen David Andrade and Nelson Almedia have opposition from Adam Petronio.
North Attleboro and Rehoboth elections had been scheduled for Tuesday.
No date has been scheduled yet for North Attleboro's election which will feature three contests.
Four candidates are running for two three-year seats on the school committee: incumbent James McKenna, Sarah Stone, Martin Tragni and Talia Yourell. Three residents are seeking two three-year seats on the park and recreation commission: Thomas DiFiore, Daniel Knight and John Ruppert. And for a three-year seat on the board of electric commissioners, Robert Cote is challenging incumbent Dale Langille.
Rehoboth officials have set June 30 as their new election date.
There is a contest for Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee, with Ellen M. Corvi and Aaron Morse running along with committee members Anthony Arrigo and Richard Barrett for two seats.
Meanwhile, Norton was supposed to hold its election Saturday, April 4, but that was postponed. No new date has been set.
Residents will be deciding the outcome of two races for town moderator and board of selectmen, the latter of which would be changed to select board if one of two ballot questions is approved.
Vying to replace town moderator Bill Gouveia, who is stepping down after 12 years, are former longtime selectman Robert Kimball, and Walter Eykel.
Looking to replace Selectwoman Mary Steele, who is not running for a fifth three-year term, are Michael Toole, who sits on the industrial development commission, and planning board member and former school board member Kevin O’Neil.
The town election date had been moved from Tuesday to a Saturday in the hopes of making it more convenient for voters and increase voter turnout.
Applications for absentee ballots and voting early for the elections are available from the town clerks offices and town websites. Absentee ballot request forms are also available at www.sec.state.ma.us.
