MANSFIELD — Town hall was shut down Thursday afternoon after an employee became ill.
“Town Hall will be closed until further notice,” town officials announced. “Mid-morning today, we had an employee report feeling ill and they were sent home.
“Out of an abundance of caution, Town Hall employees were sent home for the remainder of the week and appropriate steps are being been taken to ensure the safety of all employees who work at Town Hall.”
It had been announced Monday night the town had a presumed virus case.
Even before Thursday’s development, local officials had virtually closed municipal buildings to the public.
All such buildings with the exception of the public safety facility on East Street were closed to the public beginning Monday.
Residents were asked to use online resources and a drop box outside town hall for payments, and contact town departments via email and telephone.
Business with the town that required in-person transactions was being conducted by appointment through each department. All appointments were preceded by satisfactory responses to a health questionnaire and upon arrival.
Previously, town officials had canceled all nonessential meetings, activities and use of town facilities for at least 30 days, or until April 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.