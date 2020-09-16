ATTLEBORO — This past weekend’s Empty Bowls fundraiser to combat hunger in the area raised over $100,000, organizers say.
All proceeds are dedicated to alleviating food insecurity and hunger through the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative’s Food n’ Friends Program and the Attleboro YMCA.
“Our tally of income as of today with more expected is well over $100K,” Empty Bowls team member Sarah Mott said Tuesday.
The take was in large part thanks to an anonymous sponsor who agreed to double every dollar raised up to $40,000.
“We met that with community donations” from sponsors and others, Mott said, including 350 people who purchased the empty bowls that are the heart of the annual fundraiser. “We are really totally humbled with the community support of this effort.”
This year’s event was held Saturday at the Newell Shelter at Capron Park.
For $25 participants picked up a bowl handcrafted by local artisans. Each bowl provides a reminder of how one can help fill the many empty bowls in their own neighborhood.
Due to COVID-19, it was a touch-less pickup and donors selected times to maintain social distancing.
A raffle and sale table were also available to those who came by the shelter.
“When added up, donor, sponsor, ticket, raffle, and sale table income topped $100,000,” Mott said. “It was a great day and the campaign has been over-the-top successful. We are ‘bowled over’ with gratitude for the generosity of those who supported Empty Bowls Attleboro Area 2020!”
For more information, visit www.emptybowlsattleboro.com.
