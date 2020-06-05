The Sun Chronicle area showed a slight weekly decline in coronavirus deaths and cases, but statewide the numbers were better.
The numbers for the area in Week 12 of the pandemic were four new deaths and 59 new cases, which is a slight decrease from last week’s five new deaths and 62 new cases.
Overall the area has 122 deaths and 1,742 cases.
Attleboro reported its 46th death and the area’s 122nd on Friday.
But it’s the sixth consecutive week the area showed an overall decline in deaths.
Statewide, the numbers of deaths and new cases show a more significant drop for the week with one day to go.
Confirmed new deaths from coronavirus are down to an average of 55 per day for the week compared to last week’s 66 per day.
Confirmed new coronavirus cases are down to an average of 416 per day from 663 per day last week.
It’s the sixth consecutive week of declining numbers deaths and cases statewide.
On Friday, the state reported just 35 new deaths, which is the lowest number for the week and the lowest number since May 12, when 33 were recorded.
There have been no triple-digit death days since May 20, when the number was 128.
Overall there have been 7,097 confirmed deaths from coronavirus and another 138 probable deaths from coronavirus, for a total of 7,235.
There have been 98,796 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide and another 3,761 probable cases for a total of 102,557.
Nursing homes had some good news, reporting just 57 new cases on Friday.
But as usual, because they are home to the most frail elderly, they reported the most deaths.
Out of the total of 35 statewide, 25 occurred in nursing homes, which is 71 percent of all deaths for the day.
Hospitalizations at Sturdy have gone up for three straight days from 21 to 30 while the number of patients in its intensive care unit have stayed the same at four.
But statewide the number of hospitalizations fell again on Friday by 104 to a new low of 1,533 from its high of 3,892.
ICU patients hit a new low at 350, down from 401 on Thursday. The number of patients on ventilators also fell to 238, which is down by 51 since Monday.
