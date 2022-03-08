Catholic schools have increased their enrollments in the area with local parochial institutions outperforming the rest of the Fall River Diocese.
According to the Catholic Schools Alliance, which coordinates among the diocese’s 19 schools, enrollment in the Diocese of Fall River Catholic elementary schools has increased nearly 3% compared to last school year, and most Catholic elementary schools have a waiting list.
Catholic elementary schools locally — in Attleboro, North Attleboro and Mansfield — increased their enrollments by 5 percent for the 2021-2022 school year, according to Sandi Duxbury, vice president of marketing and enrollment for the alliance.
The alliance does not release enrollment numbers for individual schools.
However, according to the state Department of Education website of profiles of private schools for 2021, there are 217 students at Attleboro’s St. John the Evangelist, 223 at St. Mary-Sacred Heart in North Attleboro and 204 at St. Mary’s in Mansfield.
“Nationally, there are 3.8% more students in Catholic schools than there were in the previous year, representing the first enrollment increase in two decades as well as the largest increase in about 50 years,” according to the National Catholic Educational Association.
The diocese is promoting its “Rediscover Catholic Schools” campaign, which includes video testimonials from parents.
“Catholic schools’ dedication in safely opening classrooms and supporting their communities’ needs last year is demonstrated in the 3.8% increase in enrollment,” according to the NCEA statement.
Schools in the diocese dropped the requirement that students, faculty and visitors wear masks in school buildings last month, as did most public school districts statewide
“As always, any individual who wishes to continue to wear a mask, including those who face higher risk from COVID-19, will be supported in that choice,” the diocese said in a statement, noting that state authorities strongly recommend unvaccinated individuals continue to wear masks in school settings.
“Our schools will continue to follow any mandates set forth by local health boards,” the diocese said.