FOXBORO — Former New England Patriot Matt Light is running for a seat on the town school committee, saying that the pandemic made him realize “that our ability to live free and make our own decisions isn’t guaranteed.”
Light, 43, who was an offensive lineman on the Patriots for 11 years until retiring in 2011, is one of two candidates looking to unseat two school board members, chairman Robert Canfield and Brent Ruter, in the May 2 annual town election. The other challenger is Joseph Pires.
The incumbents consistently defended masks and other health safeguards in classrooms throughout the coronavirus pandemic. School officials lifted the mask mandate at the end of February.
Light, a town resident for two decades, has a daughter who went through the school system and three other children who are students.
He and his wife Susie say that, while the mask mandate was in effect, officials ignored their concerns about the need to check their son’s face for signs of him losing oxygen, as he has a heart condition.
“It wasn’t until COVID occurred that I realized what those who came before me knew all too well; that our ability to live free and make our own decisions isn’t guaranteed,” Light wrote in a guest column to The Foxboro Reporter, The Sun Chronicle’s sister paper. “I found myself having conversation after conversation about how our ‘leaders’ were failing to do their jobs.”
Light said he couldn’t think of anything he has in common with politicians, and discounted running for state or national office.
“It became apparent that all of the greatest changes happen at the local level,” Light said. “The men and women who shaped our country with the freedoms we now enjoy were business owners, teachers, pastors, laborers and many others who got together to discuss the problems of the day and then put their solutions into action.”
“I actually really love the idea of working at the local level. I’m also a big fan of being part of a team and understanding my role — or as one guy used to tell me — how to ‘Do your job,’” Light added, referring to longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
“We can’t continue to have leaders who surrender their own duty to lead when things get tough,” Light said. “It’s not supposed to be easy, but if we are willing to work together and tackle the difficult tasks by gathering data in an intelligent, systematic approach we can find the best solution as opposed to settling for the easy one.”
Light has said the impact the pandemic has had on children’s mental health and in other ways needs to be addressed.
He oversees the Light Foundation, which provides leadership programs and scholarships for children.
Pires has been among a group of vocal critics of school administrators’ response to the pandemic, focusing on the requirement to wear face coverings in school buildings.
The four-way race for the two three-year school committee seats will be the only contest on the election ballot.
Former advisory committee member Dennis Keefe is running unopposed to succeed Edward O’Leary, the retired police chief who resigned from the board of selectmen at the end of last year. Selectman Mark Elfman also has no official opposition for the board.
Nobody took out candidacy papers for longtime health board member Eric Arvedon’s seat. Arvedon decided not to run again, and the spot can be filled by a write-in candidate as can a term on the Boyden Library board of trustees. Trustee Katherine Udden did not pull papers for another term, and no one else is running.
The deadline to register to vote in the election is 8 p.m. Tuesday in the town clerk’s office at town hall.