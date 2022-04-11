ATTLEBORO — After a three-year hiatus, the Expo for the Senses is set to return this summer.
In 2019, the event was cancelled in order to reorganize and hopefully improve it. And in 2020 and 2021, it was cancelled because of the coronavirus. But it is now set to return to the city’s downtown on Saturday, June 25. (Rain date is June 26.)
The expo will run from 4 to 7 p.m. on the east side of the railroad arch in the area of City Hall and Attleboro Arts Museum.
In years past, the event started at noon, but the decision was made to change the start time so as not to conflict with the farmer’s market, which goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Capron Park.
Also, the late afternoon and early evening tend to be cooler, organizers said.
As in the past there will be “things to see, touch, smell, taste and hear,” according to expo information, which can be found at https://attleboroexpo.com/.
There will be human statues and visual arts vendors, food from local restaurants and music throughout the event.
Jewelry displays will be on Memorial Common.
Those who want to participate can call the following event officials:
Visual Artists: Mim Brooks Fawcett, 508-222-2644
Food Vendors: Dianne Falk, 508-399-7300
Musicians: Jim Jones, 508-226-2227
Those who would like to sponsor the expo can have a table to advertise their business during the event.
“By supporting Attleboro’s Expo your business can reach thousands of residents and visitors,” organizers said.
Sponsors can download a form at https://attleboroexpo.com or they can call Falk.
The event’s lead sponsor is Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation.