ATTLEBORO — Expo for the Senses returns to the city’s downtown on Saturday, June 25, after a three-year hiatus. (Rain date is June 26.)
In 2019, the event was cancelled in order to reorganize and improve it.
And in 2020 and 2021, it was cancelled because of coronavirus.
This year the Expo will run from 4 to 7 p.m. on the east side of the railroad arch in the area of City Hall and the Attleboro Arts Museum.
“I really hope people attend this year’s Expo for the Senses,” one of the organizers, Dianne Falk, said. “Now we just need the weather to cooperate.”
In years past, the event started at noon, but the decision was made to change the start time so as not to conflict with Attleboro Farmer’s Market, which goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Capron Park.
Also, the late afternoon and early evening tend to be cooler.
This year the Expo will feature eight crafters who will be selling their artistic wares.
Ten area jewelry makers will be offering items for sale as well as showcasing past, present and future jewelry trends.
A large-scale rock wall, three bungee trampolines and a zip line will be add to this year’s fun. The zip line will run for 200 feet on Union Street.
Six restaurants will be serving hot food and cold drinks.
Hong Kong Treasures, The Burgundian, Chick-Fil-A, and Del’s Lemonade will be on hand serving some of their most popular dishes.
Expo organizers are looking for two additional food vendors, whether it be a food truck or a local restaurant. Those interested should call Falk at 508-951-7495.
The Kids Court will provide crafts for children, free face painting, glitter tattoos and caricatures.
Sand sculpting and chalk drawing displays and a human statue will also be featured, and the festival is expected to attract thousands.
Pony rides by Ponies for Parties have been added this year as well as roaming stilt walkers.
Live alpacas from Kave Rock Farm will also be on hand.
A large raffle will take place in in the Expo’s jewelry section. It includes fine jewelry, gift cards from area restaurants, memberships and gift baskets. Free raffle tickets are in Expo ads in The Sun Chronicle. The newspaper is one of the sponsors of the event.
In addition, a silent auction will be held. Winners will be announced at the event.
Bristol County Savings Bank has returned as lead sponsor.
The Edge Fitness Club is sponsoring the Extreme Combo, which includes a big rock wall and three bungee trampolines for some flying, acrobatic rides.
Bridgewater State University and Bristol Community College’s Attleboro campuses are co-sponsoring the sand sculpture, and Engineered Materials Solutions is the 2022 face painting and glitter tattoo sponsor.
The Expo has 13 light pole banner sponsors.
If the skies look threatening call 774-203-1800 to hear if the Expo will go on as planned or if the June 26 rain date will be needed.
Planners of the Expo for the Senses are Mayor Paul Heroux, Nancy Young, owner of Attleboro Jewelers, Mim Brooks Fawcett of the Attleboro Arts Museum, Dianne Falk, owner of Cardinal Graphic Design, and James Jones, operations manager for DoubleACS — Attleboro Access Cable System.
For more information go to https://attleboroexpo.com/