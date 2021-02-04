The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fall River was among those that took part in the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program, one of hundreds of entities to do so.
And the leader of the diocese — which encompasses several towns covered by The Sun Chronicle — continues to maintain taking the funds was a necessity.
“I assure you that we applied for these available pandemic relief funds out of a genuine need to support our employees and our communities,” the diocese said, referring to an earlier statement by Bishop Edgar da Cunha.
According to an Associated Press story this week, Catholic dioceses in the U.S. and other institutions backed by the Catholic Church took more than $3 billion in taxpayer-funded government aid as part of the program. That appears to make the Roman Catholic Church its single largest beneficiary.
While availing upon taxpayer-funded payments, designed to keep small businesses afloat and employees in their jobs during economic shutdowns, the AP reported the Catholic Church was sitting on $10 billion in cash, short-term investment, and other available funds.
The financial statements of 112 dioceses showed that they — along with the churches and schools they operate — collected at least $1.5 billion in PPP funds, even though, the AP reports, most of those dioceses had enough cash reserves to operate for six months with no revenue coming in at all.
The Diocese of Fall River does not have current financial statements posted on its website. The most recent listing, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, before the pandemic, shows it having total net assets of just over $11.7 million.
Questioned about its participation in the PPP program, the diocese referred to the bishop’s statement this summer in response to an early AP story.
“The PPP was designed to help employers continue to pay their employees when the economy practically shut down from the pandemic. All religious institutions were permitted to participate, and we did.
“The purpose of the PPP was to keep workers from all sectors employed.
It did not designate some jobs, like that of a parish secretary, Catholic school teacher, or homeless shelter worker, as unworthy of protection,” the statement said.
The bishop added, “In our diocese alone, PPP helped pay over 3.000 employees across our many entities. No funds were ‘amassed,’ as the AP story says.”
The statement did not say how much money the Fall River Diocese received from the program.
The AP story did not mention Fall River but did include information about the Archdiocese of Boston, which includes parishes in the Norfolk County towns of Foxboro, Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk, all covered by The Sun Chronicle.
According to the archdiocese’s website, its central ministries office received about $3 million while its parishes and schools collected about $32 million more.
Spokesman Terrence Donilon cited “ongoing economic pressure” in saying the archdiocese will seek forgiveness for last year’s loans and will apply for additional new funds during the current round.
Despite these resources, the archdiocese closed a half-dozen schools in May and June, often citing revenue losses due to the pandemic. Paycheck protection data show four of those schools collectively were approved for more than $700,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.