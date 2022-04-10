For the first time in two years, hundreds of families gathered Saturday at Attleboro’s Capron Park for the annual Easter egg hunt. With sun peaking through the rain clouds, and a DJ playing music in the background, children anxiously awaited the start of the hunt as several Easter bunnies milled around the area, handing out treats and taking photos.
But none of this revelry was quite as impressive as the day’s main event: 20,000 plastic eggs full of candy, which sat waiting, covering almost the entire field.
This particular hunt is an annual event, sponsored by Attleboro High School’s Leo Club, which does community service activities in the area. The students in the club, who were patrolling the area, advertising their sponsorship and offering help, had been coordinating the event for around a month, the majority of which time they said, was spent filling the thousands of eggs.
Nicholas Costinos, a junior at Attleboro High and Leo Club co-president, said that the event took “weeks and weeks and weeks to prepare.” To put on the event, the club rallied students not only within their organization, but from the National Honors Society and Brennan Middle School to prepare supplies, set up, and make sure the event ran smoothly.
At 11 a.m. sharp, the hunt officially began, and kids of all ages swarmed the area with parents in tow. Mark Macey, who was there with his daughter Isabella, has been bringing his children to the hunt for about 20 years, and said the event has been a consistently well-run operation. “It’s always nice to come back year after year,” he said.
Many parents said that group gatherings like these have become more or less part of their lives again following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Despite the incredible amount of eggs, the hunt wound down as quickly as it began, with families peeling off and children taking inventory of their findings. But despite the quickness of the hunt and hours of work, Amelia Smith, an Attleboro High School freshman and Leo Club member, thinks that it was worth it to give the kids an exciting day. “I remember coming to this hunt when I was little,” she said, “and it was the funnest thing in the world.”