ATTLEBORO
Tuesday was Armand and Loretta Lapierre’s 69th wedding anniversary, but in a world in which coronavirus has taken over almost everything we think, say and do, having a family party was not possible.
That’s especially true with the Lapierres’ family, which includes nine children, 24 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren — with two more on the way.
They’d have to hire a hall or have a block party.
And that many people in one place is clearly against coronavirus social distancing rules, not to mention the crucial cautions about protecting folks who are older than most.
But daughters Maria MacDonald and Sue Keith came up with an alternative.
They got about a dozen family members together to hold up signs, big signs, that could be read from far away, saying “Happy anniversary!”
They gathered (but not too closely) in The Sun Chronicle parking lot Tuesday evening, four floors below and across the street from their parents’ home at Christopher Heights on South Main Street.
Family members held the signs high while standing six feet apart, on spots marked by rocks, in a brisk early spring wind with the sun sinking slowly over the Ten Mile River.
It was chilly but the love was warm as they shouted, “Happy anniversary!”
They’ve got good voices.
Back in the day, Loretta organized her kids into a singing group known as the Lapierre Family Singers. They made a name for themselves as a local version of the Trapp Family Singers, a group made famous by the movie “The Sound of Music,” which was released 55 years ago on April 1.
“We sang all the songs they sang,” Maria said.
And Loretta was a stage star in her own right, performing in musicals. Professionally she was a technical writer for The Foxboro Co., her daughter said.
Armand was a linotype setter at the North Attleboro Chronicle for 16 years and later had a printing business of his own. He owned a newspaper called The Regional Recorder.
He also had a trucking business and in his spare time took to the sea with family and friends on a pontoon boat.
Armand is also a noted maker of cuckoo clocks.
Almost everyone in the family has one.
Earlier in the day the family sent in special meals from outside, a chicken dish for Armand and a steak for Loretta.
The couple even had a police salute with four cruisers, lights flashing and sirens wailing, driving by. It was arranged by retired Attleboro officer Brian Witherell, who married into the clan.
All of that activity would normally have attracted a lot of attention, but with stay-at-home advisories in place to reduce the spread of the highly contagious virus, there weren’t too many people around.
In fact, the Lapierre gathering probably represented the greatest number of people on South Main in weeks.
It’s usually peaceful as a Sunday morning every day since the virus changed Attleboro and the world.
Armand and Loretta loved the makeshift celebration.
“It was wonderful,” Loretta said. “We’re in shock. We expected a quiet 69th anniversary.”
“They’re good kids,” Armand said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.