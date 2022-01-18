Attleboro area high schools have been imposing restrictions on fan attendance at sporting events because of concerns over the continuing coronavirus pandemic, and some schools have recently intensified those measures as virus case numbers swell.
“We have had restrictions in place this year for basketball,” Attleboro High School Principal Bill Runey said. “We started with only season ticket holders and approximately 100 general admission tickets. A limited number of season tickets were only sold to immediate family of student-athletes.
“However, as of late, we have seen a spike in cases caused by the omicron variant, and to be proactive, limited our tickets to our season ticket holders,” Runey said.
The school also has given 30 tickets to visiting athletic directors to distribute as they see fit.
“I am sure that many of our students and families would like to see more tickets available, but I believe everyone understands the rationale,” Runey said.
Foxboro High School is also limiting game attendance.
Foxboro’s attendance policy for Warrior fans has restricted boys’ basketball to family members, and girls’ basketball has been limited to four tickets per player.
Over at Norton High School, however, there are no restrictions other than a mask mandate.
“Currently, we have no restrictions for our home games except the DESE mask mandate for all spectators,” longtime high school basketball coach Marc Liberatore said, referring to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
That includes basketball games and wrestling matches.
Some league opponents have restrictions that limit away games to only family members of players, he noted.
“Our students and student fan sections have been very good about attending home games with masks,” Liberatore said.
Some off-site venues used by Norton teams for home matches do have limitations in place such as Wheaton College for indoor track meets. There are no spectators allowed at the Wheaton Field House.
“Which of course we abide by,” Liberatore said. “Some of our other providers do not have restrictions in place for fans like the Foxboro Rink for hockey games.”
In Mansfield, all fans are welcomed to home basketball games, according to the school website. Mansfield, however, also uses Wheaton for track and field events.
“Masks are required at all MIAA events, no matter the venue,” Mansfield officials remind fans on their website. “Our coaches, athletes and fans have been amazing adhering to this protocol.”
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School has no broader restrictions at this point, said Douglas Kelley, dean of student activities and athletics.