FOXBORO — “It doesn’t get any better than this,” said 41-year-old computer technician Tony Jensen Thursday evening, as he lobbed a neon green and yellow Nerf football high into the air, urging his young son to catch it.
As it fell to the ground and bounced around haphazardly in the parking lot outside Gillette Stadium, the youngster ran for it, criticizing the accuracy of the toss and blaming the missed catch on the sun shining in his eyes.
“Let’s hope our receivers do better than that tonight,” joked Jensen, a former Attleboro resident who lives in Billerica and was wearing a Cam Newton jersey for the New England Patriots preseason opener — the only home preseason game. The Patriots open their regular season at home against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 12.
“Beautiful night — even though it’s kind of humid out. Friends, family, and football … finally,” he said. “I can’t put into words how excited I am about tonight’s game, which isn’t usually the case for preseason games.”
Other fans at Thursday night’s game against the Washington Football Team shared similar sentiments about the return of live football.
“I feel great. Absolutely great,” said George Phillips, 71, a retired painter from Pawtucket and a Washington fan. “It’s about time.”
His family friend, Bill Grant, 48, a Patriots fan who works in shipping and receiving at a warehouse, said he was most looking forward to “being in the stands with other fans and rooting for my team.”
“I want to see the quarterback battle, too,” added the Pawtucket resident, referencing the constant chatter over who will be the Patriots starting quarterback — Newton or the newly acquired Mac Jones (the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL draft).
“I’m sure Cam will start,” he accurately predicted, “but I think Mac is going to do good for us.”
It was 84 degrees with 73% humidity at 7:30 p.m., just prior to kickoff.
While the game was sold out, some ticket holders opted out, as there were several thousand empty seats inside the 68,000-seat open-air stadium.
Most people opted not to wear masks. Stadium officials did not require fans to wear protective face coverings if they were vaccinated, but asked those who had not been vaccinated to wear them.
“It’s good to be back, but it’s a little nerve-racking with COVID,” said Raynham resident and season ticket holder George Bloom, 61, a groundskeeper at Stonehill College in Easton. “I think they (stadium officials) are taking it seriously. They want fans here, so they want to keep us safe.”
As a safety measure, all tickets are now fully mobile and transactions and amenities are cash-free and touchless inside the stadium.
“I feel so safe,” said Whitney Fitzgibbon, 31, a mom of two from Walpole who was at the game with family and friends. “Precautions have been taken and we wouldn’t have brought our kids if we didn’t feel safe.”
Scotia, N.Y., resident Jeff O’neil, 32, a security manager at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., and a first responder, said that “trust is the key.”
“I believe most people who are here and aren’t wearing masks are vaccinated,” he said. “If people say they’re vaccinated, you have to believe them.”
O’neil, who attended the game with seven family members, said that “nothing brings people together like a sporting event” and that even though he is a Buffalo Bills fan, he was looking forward to enjoying the game with his family members, several of whom are Patriots fans.
“And I am also going to be with nearly 70,000 other people who are all connected through this sporting event,” he said. “It’s been a long time and everyone is ready.”
Thursday night’s preseason opener was the first football game before a crowd at Gillette Stadium since Jan. 4, 2020, which was Tom Brady’s last game with the Patriots before he left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“It’s just amazing being here,” said Fitzgibbon, whose dad is a season ticket holder, before heading into the stadium. “It will be so fun being back inside the stadium. I’ve missed it — I think we all have.”
